Mexico: New Evidence Against Ayotzinapa Case Official Version

The Mexican The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) will open an investigation against those who manipulated evidence in the case of 43 missing students in 2014. This new process occurs as a result of the discovery of 170 skeletal remains in Cocula City in the state of Jalisco.

According to the official version (improperly called ‘the historical truth’) provided by President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), the students were arrested on Sept. 26, 2014 by corrupt policemen in Iguala, Guerrero. They were then handed over to the Guerreros Unidos cartel, which murdered and incinerated them in the Cocula landfill and dumped their mortal remains in the San Juan River.

On Monday, Mexico's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) rejected this version of the story. The 'historical truth' was also questioned by an investigation conducted by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and its Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (IGIE).

The research pointed out that the bodies could not have been burned in the Cocula landfill. For this reason, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) restarted the investigations in 2018 and dismantled the old version by identifying the remains of Christian Alfonso in the canyon of La Carniceria, located one kilometer away from the landfill.

To defend a false story, "there was a conglomerate of officials who acted unlawfully, taking advantage of the position they enjoyed and as a result, they diverted the investigation and denied the access to justice to the families of the victims," the Ayotzinapa Case Prosecutor Omar Trejo said.

Through the information provided by collaborating witnesses, an investigation was initiated in Barranca de La Carnicería in Nov. 2019. After exploring 8,000 square meters, 170 skeletal remains were found, among which the students Jhosivani Guerrero and Christian Alfonso were identified.

Therefore, there is still an open hypothesis that the bag containing skeletal remains, found in the San Juan River in 2014, was planted. For this reason, the PGO is preparing the prosecution of an investigation against experts who possibly manipulated evidence when the students disappeared in 2014.