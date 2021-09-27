Venezuela: Third Dialogue Round Ends in Mexico

Both delegations agreed to give a gender focus to the process and a mechanism for stakeholder participation and rejection of xenophobic acts against Venezuelans.

The representative of the Kingdom of Norway in the dialogue process between the Government of Venezuela and the opposition, Dag Nylander, indicated that both Venezuelan delegations agreed to create broad participation mechanisms to pacify the South American country.

"It was agreed to immediately hold several consultation sessions with national and international political and social actors so that an efficient mechanism for consultation and participation may be established as soon as possible," announced Nylander.

At the same time, the Norwegian representative emphasized that the dialogue will have a gender focus both in its development and in its agreements, "the delegations agreed on the need for a gender focus in the development of the dialogue and negotiation," he added.

"The delegations expressed their rejection of the acts of xenophobia against Venezuelan families that occurred in Chile; this constitutes a clear violation of human rights," Nylander said.

In his speech, the Norwegian facilitator added that both delegations expressed their gratitude for the accompaniment of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Russian Federation and the Mexican State.

This Saturday, the Venezuelan government delegation carried out a symbolic act to request the release of the diplomat Alex Saab, who has been held hostage in Cape Verde for more than 400 days and was recently incorporated into the negotiation table.

In the previous round, two agreements were approved. The first referred to the Ratification and Defense of Venezuela's Sovereignty over Guayana Esequiba, while the second focused on the Social Protection of the people. These issues were also dealt with on this occasion.