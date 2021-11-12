AMLO Proposes to Create A Kind of EU in Latin America

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposes the creation of a union in the Latin American continent like the European Union (EU).
In his morning conference, the president said this Friday that in the talks with the last two U.S. presidents, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, there were moments of great tension, but he believes that the essence of it all is that he convinced them that they could not close their economy.
“We did a job to convince them that the United States could not develop without Latin America. We are even recommending that what is most convenient is not only economic integration with respect for sovereignty but for all of America," said the president.
AMLO — as the Mexican president is known, alluding to the initials of his name — considered, then, that as the European community was created and later the European Union, "so we need a kind of union and integration with respect to the sovereignty of all countries to strengthen us as a commercial economic region in the world."
He went on to say that he will personally ask his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, to promote the creation of an 'American union' of all the countries of the continent, similar to the European bloc made up of 27 states.
Today, more than ever, the unionist thinking and vision of Simón Bolívar exists in the different integration mechanisms in Latin America, says an expert. AMLO has explained that "it is a fact" the exponential growth of the economy and trade in Asia.
The Mexican President's proposal to replace the OAS with a truly autonomous body could be in line with the history of the Latin American region in its drive for integration.
Faced with the increase in maritime transport prices, he questioned, “why are we going to import goods from other countries if we can produce them in North America?”
He also pointed out that the region has many favorable aspects, mainly the young labor force, which is why it is necessary to deal with migration differently.
The Mexican president will travel to Washington to participate in the first face-to-face meeting with his Canadian and American counterparts, Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden, respectively, on November 18.