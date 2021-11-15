AMLO, Biden, Trudeau To Speak About Economy, Health, Migration

The White House said it hopes the three partner countries will strengthen their cooperation mechanisms so as to improve competitiveness and sustainable growth in the region.

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), U.S. President Joe Biden, and Canada’s Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet on Thursday in Washington where they will discuss issues related to economic integration process between their countries.

"The meeting will revolve around three themes: economic relations, migration, and health," AMLO said during his morning press conference. After the bilateral meetings that the Mexican President will hold with Biden and Trudeau, a trilateral session will be held. In this reunion, AMLO also hopes for policies to fight the pandemic because "there is no time to lose."

"The important thing is... a dialogue with commitments that become facts as soon as possible. It is very important to meet but the most important thing is getting results," he said.

“The trip is not just to conceptualize or analyze reality. It is to make decisions,” AMLO stressed and pointed out that he will travel with officials such as Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier, and Migration Director Francisco Garduño.

The large number of encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal 2021 dwarfed the total during the last major wave of migration at the southwest border in fiscal 2019. The Border Patrol recorded 851,508 encounters that year. https://t.co/mY3laQJpeg pic.twitter.com/nxNC43HzfS — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) November 10, 2021

Regarding his recent trip to New York, AMLO assured that it was "offensive and absurd" to say that some migrants living in the U.S. went to support him in that city because they received US$100 in exchange for doing so. Last week, Ebrard announced that Biden, Lopez Obrador, and Trudeau will meet at the North American Leaders Summit.

"This is the first face-to-face meeting of President Lopez Obrador with President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau. And it will be the first trilateral meeting at the level of heads of state over the last five years," the Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister recalled.

The White House stressed it hopes the three partner countries will strengthen their cooperation mechanisms so as to improve competitiveness and sustainable growth in the region.