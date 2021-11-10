Former Pemex Director Who Fled to Texas Wanted by Interpol

Mexico's Attorney General's Office (FGR) confirmed on Wednesday that it has asked Interpol to issue a red warrant for the location and arrest of the former director of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Carlos Treviño Medina.

Last week, it was reported that the control judge of the Federal Justice Center of Almoloya de Juarez, State of Mexico, Daniel Ramirez Peña, had authorized the warrant for the arrest of the former executive, at the request of the Attorney General's Office (FGR).

Judicial authorities stated that Treviño Medina did not appear at the hearing scheduled for September 7 at his trial for criminal association and operations with resources of illicit origin, and this makes him subject to the arrest warrant.

"The measure is due to the fact that Treviño Medina did not appear at the hearing scheduled for September 7, in the trial against him for criminal association and operations with resources of illicit origin."

The defendant may have committed these illicit acts during the association that Pemex, then under his administration, established with Odebrecht, to operate a polyethylene plant, which was supplied with ethanol by the State productive company, with an illegal subsidy that left the Brazilian company millions of dollars in profits.

The accusations against Treviño Medina were made by his predecessor, Emilio Lozoya Austin, who said that he received 4,390,000 pesos (USD 215,000) in bribes in exchange.