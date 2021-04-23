Bolivia: President Arce Highlights Lithium Deals with China

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, highlighted today the strengthening of commercial ties with China and the support of the Asian giant in the process of lithium industrialization.

On his Twitter profile, the president highlighted that the company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos sold 530 tons of lithium carbonate to the Chinese company Ganfeng Lithium, one of the largest in the world in the industry, achieving an income of 24 million bolivianos (almost three and a half million dollars).

Arce said that his country seeks to strengthen commercial ties with the world's major economies within the framework of respect for the sovereignty of the peoples.

The objective of the national policy is to achieve the production of lithium with added value and not only the exploitation of the raw material.

On this basis, it promotes the re-launching of the industrialization process of this metal (also called white gold), which also aims at speeding up some projects, according to the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, Franklin Molina, at the beginning of April.

Estamos fortaleciendo lazos comerciales y de cooperación bilateral con grandes economías del mundo y recibimos con agrado el interés de #China de acompañarnos en la industrialización del litio, en el marco del respeto a la soberanía de los pueblos.#VamosASalirAdelante — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) April 23, 2021

"We are strengthening trade and bilateral cooperation ties with major economies of the world, and we welcome the interest of #China to join us in the industrialization of lithium, within the framework of respect for the sovereignty of peoples."

After the November 2019 coup d'état against President Evo Morales, the de facto government paralyzed for 11 months the lithium industrialization plan, which up to that moment, had about ten years of development.

In the words of President Arce, the control of the reserves of this metal in Bolivia was one of the reasons that motivated the overthrow of the Morales government, with the support and complicity of Western governments.