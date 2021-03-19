AMLO Thanks Biden for COVID-19 Vaccine Loan

The Mexican president, who has also received support from Russia, said that his country would be able to immunize its 126 million population with these contributions.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, for allowing a loan of 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccines to the North American country.

"I especially thank President Biden because I discussed this issue with him two months ago, when we had a telephone conversation," the president, also known as AMLO, said during a press conference.

Conferencia de prensa matutina, desde Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz. https://t.co/HY5LOFHegU — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) March 19, 2021

"Morning press conference from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz."

Biden's administration announced on Thursday that it would lend 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million doses to Canada from its stockpile of 7 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

"This action will allow our neighbors to meet a critical vaccination need in their countries, providing more protection immediately across the North American continent," the White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said upon the announcement.

The Mexican president, who has also received support from Russia, said that his country would immunize its 126 million population with these contributions.