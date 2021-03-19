    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Mexico

AMLO Thanks Biden for COVID-19 Vaccine Loan

  • AMLO said that Mexico would pay back with

    AMLO said that Mexico would pay back with "collaboration" between both countries. | Photo: Twitter/@contratacionpca

Published 19 March 2021
Opinion

The Mexican president, who has also received support from Russia, said that his country would be able to immunize its 126 million population with these contributions. 

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, for allowing a loan of 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccines to the North American country.

RELATED:

AMLO: The US To Lend Mexico 2.7 Million AstraZeneca Doses

"I especially thank President Biden because I discussed this issue with him two months ago, when we had a telephone conversation," the president, also known as AMLO, said during a press conference.

"Morning press  conference from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz."

Biden's administration announced on Thursday that it would lend 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million doses to Canada from its stockpile of 7 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

"This action will allow our neighbors to meet a critical vaccination need in their countries, providing more protection immediately across the North American continent," the White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said upon the announcement.

The Mexican president, who has also received support from Russia, said that his country would immunize its 126 million population with these contributions.

Tags

US-Mexico relations COVID-19 vaccination campaing AstraZeneca

People

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Joe Biden

Al Jazeera, NPR
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.