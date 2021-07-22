    • Live
News > Mexico

AMLO Asks Israel To Extradite Criminal Involve In Ayotzinapa Case

    Lopez Obrador committed since his campaign to investigate the Ayotzinapa case and compensate the families with justice. | Photo: Twitter/ @OCCRP

Published 22 July 2021
Opinion

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked Israel on Thursday to extradite one of the principal investigators in the Ayotzinapa case, Tomás Zerón, as he is involved in the disappearance of the 43 students.

“I hope the government of Israel acts with respect for human rights because the extradition of this public official is being requested, among other things, for acts of torture,” the president, known as AMLO, said.

"The transformation of Mexico is underway. Morning conference."

Zerón was in charge of the Criminal Investigation Agency and is currently applying for asylum in Israel, hindering the extradition request. The former investigator is accused of kidnapping and torturing, and embezzlement.

Lopez Obrador committed since his campaign to investigate the Ayotzinapa case and compensate the families with justice as the previous government of Enrique Peña Nieto hid information from the families.

