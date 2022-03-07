Mexico: Millions of Tourists on National Holiday

Next weekend, Mexico is expected to host about three million national tourists.

According to the report issued by the Mexican Ministry of Tourism, it is expected the arrival of 2 700 000 national tourists will travel throughout the country from March 18 to 21.

Honoring the birthday of the Former president Benito Juárez García on March 21, the festivities start on March 18. For this day, 1 423 000 Mexicans have already booked hotels, beginning to travel to the interior and tourist destinations.

A wave of travelers is expected, apart from the 2,7 million who have already announced their travel arrangements. Despite the high number of people, the confirmed ones represent 16 percent below that reported before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

National tourists to be hosted in hotels represent 74 percent of the people attending the event, while the other 26 percent will be foreign tourists interested in the celebrations.

The hotel occupancy rate is expected to reach 55, 8 percent, 19,8 percent higher than the same date in 2021. It is also predicted that a significant percentage of the attendants stay in other forms of lodging such as family and friends’ homes and second homes.

These four days will represent a tremendous economic revenue, of at least 190 million dollars only in loadings, which alongside other tourist services will reach a total consumption of 2 080 million dollars, according to Miguel Torruco, head of Sectur.