Mexicans Reject the Genocide Perpetrated by Israel in Gaza

On Sunday, thousands of Mexicans marched through the streets of Mexico City in rejection of the genocide that the Israeli occupation forces are perpetrating against Palestinians.

Convened by over 100 social organizations, the protesters chanted phrases and carried signs to denounce the terrorism of the Israeli State, which has murdered over 9,500 Palestinians and left tens of thousands of people injured in the Strip.

As they advanced along the Reforma avenue toward the headquarters of the Mexican government, people shouted phrases such as “Netanyahu, fascist, you are the terrorist!,” “Break relations with Israel!,” “Where are the sanctions against Israel?” and ”This is not a war, it is a genocide.”

This was the third national march organized by social organizations in solidarity with Palestine, which demand an immediate ceasefire, an end to the Zionist occupation of the Palestinian territories, international sanctions on Israel, respect for human rights and a forceful stance regarding genocide by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

México con Palestina.



Miles de personas concluyeron la manifestación en el zócalo de la Ciudad de México exigiendo al presidente @lopezobrador_ el rompimiento de relaciones diplomáticas con Israel y pidiendo cese al fuego en Palestina. pic.twitter.com/ntE4AFRq5m — De Raíz (@DeRaizMedia) November 6, 2023

The text reads, "Mexico with Palestine. In Mexico City, thousands of people concluded the demonstration in the Zocalo square demanding that President Lopez Obrador break diplomatic relations with Israel and calling for a ceasefire in Palestine."

Outside the National Palace, thousands of Mexicans paid tribute to the Palestinians murdered in Gaza through a traditional Day of the Dead offering. While this was happening, people read statements and poems to demand that Mexico adopt a forceful stance.

For a whole minute, protesters threw themselves on the ground to simulate the thousands of Palestinians killed during the Israeli bombings. Then people painted a gigantic Palestinian flag in front of the National Palace.

So far, Mexico has condemned the indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population in Gaza but has not cut diplomatic relations or taken a position against the Israeli state.

In Latin America, however, other countries have made more forceful decisions. While Bolivia broke relations with Israel, Colombia and Chile sent for their ambassadors.