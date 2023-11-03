Palestine Red Crescent Condemns Israeli Attack on Al-Shifa Medical Convoy

"The deliberate targeting of medical teams constitutes a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions, a war crime."

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) issued a statement late Friday condemning the Israeli attack on the Al-Shifa medical convoy, in which 15 people were killed.

"A missile fired by the Israeli forces on the PRCS ambulance killed 15 people and injured more than 60 others at the hospital’s entrance," said the PRCS.

According to the organization, eight Red Crescent ambulances have been “rendered inoperable due to Israeli targeting” since the war in Gaza began last October 7.

The organization stressed that "the deliberate targeting of medical teams constitutes a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions, a war crime."

The statement explains how the events occurred as follows:

Around 4:05pm local time, a convoy of ambulances left the Al-Shifa Hospital in a decision that was coordinated with the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

According to the Red Crescent Society, the convoy was headed towards the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, and included five ambulance vehicles: four belonged to the Health Ministry and one belonged to PRCS.

The convoy travelled about four kilometers from the hospital to the al-Rashid coastal road, but found it was impassible due to rubble and rocks resulting from shelling in the area.

The vehicles returned towards the Al-Shifa Hospital; when they were about one kilometer from the facility, the first ambulance at the head of the convoy was directly targeted by an Israeli missile.

The other vehicles continued towards the hospital. When the PRCS ambulance reached the gate of the Al-Shifa Hospital, it was struck by a missile fired by the Israeli forces.

For his part, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra rejected the Israeli claim that its army had targeted an ambulance used by Hamas fighters near Al-Shifa. Two ambulance vehicles were hit, Ashraf al-Qudra said, noting that the convoy was carrying patients.

Since October 7, 9,299 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and more than 25,000 have been injured, the Ministry reported.