Venezuela Repudiates the Israeli Bombing of Ambulances in Gaza

On Friday, Venezuela strongly repudiated the new massacre committed by Israel against ambulances that were preparing to leave the Al Shifa hospital towards the Rafah crossing.

“This constitutes a new Nazi-style war crime, for which responsibilities must be determined at the international level,” the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

“The world must not remain indifferent to the atrocities that the state of Israel continues to commit. The barbarism must stop, and those responsible must be tried at the International Criminal Court," it added.

“Venezuela urges the international community to mobilize and immediately demand a ceasefire, stop the genocide, undertake humanitarian assistance actions for the population of Gaza, and enforce United Nations resolutions for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian State.”

The israelis just bombed a convoy of ambulances at the main entrance to Al-Shifa Hospital preparing to depart for South #Gaza | via @ytirawi pic.twitter.com/hQOISoSHGV — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) November 3, 2023

On Friday, the Israeli bombing of the Palestinian ambulance convoy left dozens of patients, paramedics and bystanders injured and dead. Since Oct. 7, the Israeli bombings have killed 136 paramedics and destroyed 126 hospitals, 50 medical centers, and 25 ambulances.

"Israel is bombing at least three hospitals at the time: Al Quds, Al Shifa and Indonesia," Italian journalist Cesare Sacchetti said, commenting that the Israelis "this time are not even trying to deny what happened or blame Hamas. They are simply pretending that nothing happened."

"This time, however, Israel can do nothing to hide the evidence of its crimes on social media. The entire world knows today that Zionism is nothing more than an ideology based on Jewish supremacism," he added.

