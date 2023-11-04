Israel Bombs Hospitals and Schools in Gaza

Al-Nasr pediatric hospital, located in the western part of Gaza City, was hit by an Israeli airstrike today. The hospital suffered a large fire in the courtyard due to the bombing, which lasted several hours until civil defense teams managed to extinguish it.

The rehabilitation center for the elderly, which relies on the hospital's solar power system, was left without electricity due to severe damage to the facilities caused by the explosion.

On the same day, Israeli warplanes bombed the electricity generator at Al-Wafa hospital in Gaza City. The attack killed at least 14 people and injured 60 others.

Meanwhile, the Al Fajura school in the northern Gaza Strip was also hit by an Israeli airstrike. It is a UN-run school in Jabalia camp, Gaza's largest refugee camp, which has been the target of a series of attacks over the past seven days.

The school served as a shelter for thousands of Palestinians who had fled their homes because of the prevailing violence.



Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp has been bombed again in the third major attack on the site in the past week.



This time, Israel struck a UN-run school within the refugee camp where thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GF74coUVVn — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 4, 2023

All this came a day after an Israeli airstrike hit a group of ambulances in the vicinity of Al-Shifa hospital, killing more than ten people and injuring some 60.

Residential areas, schools and mosques are among the targets of the bombardment. These actions, in violation of international humanitarian law, which expressly prohibits deliberate attacks on health facilities, are considered war crimes.

Since October 7, the Gaza Strip has been the target of relentless Israeli airstrikes, resulting in the destruction of civilian and vital infrastructure and the deaths of more than 9,000 people, including 3,826 children and 2,405 women.

The 22-member legislative assembly of the Arab League denounced "the shameful silence in the face of the genocide committed against civilians, including children, women and the elderly," as well as "the lack of accountability of the perpetrators," who "flagrantly defy all international and human norms."

The Arab Parliament today called on the United Nations human rights body to establish an international commission to investigate Israel's war crime against the civilian population of Gaza, and denounced that Israel is perpetrating genocide in the Palestinian territory.