Mexican Police Arrests 5 Hitmen Involved In Attack On Reporter

Among those arrested is a 32-year-old hitman, who fired the gun a few inches from the window of the journalist’s van.

On Thursday, Mexican authorities arrested five people involved in the attack on radio journalist Ciro Gomez, who suffered a shooting attempt while he drove home on Dec.15, 2022.

Among those arrested is a 32-year-old hitman, Hector Eduardo M., who fired the gun a few inches from the window of the journalist’s van but failed to injure him thanks to the vehicle's armor.

The Police captured him at Tangancicuaro municipality in the Michoacan state, while the other four detainees were arrested in the Chalco and Los Reyes municipalities.

"The attackers had prepared the shooting in advance. Tracking security camera footage allowed us to get them,” Mexico City Security Secretary Omar Garcia said, stressing that the culprits made surveillance at Gomez’s working place many days before the incident.

In the detainees' dwellings, Police officers found 51 plastic bags containing narcotics and a short gun magazine with 11 cartridges. The weapon used in the attack, however, has not been founded so far.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) promised that the crime will not go unpunished despite his differences with the opposition journalist.

On Wednesday, Mexico City Police and Army arrested another 11 people linked to the same attack. Garcia said that nine of them are part of a criminal organization dedicated to contract killing, extortion, and drug dealing.