Mexico Does Not Breach Any USMCA Commitment, AMLO Says

Lopez Obrador assures that Mexico's sovereignty over its oil resources is not incompatible with the trade agreement with the U.S. and Canada.

On Wednesday, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) held a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with whom he concluded the schedule meetings for the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit.

AMLO and First Lady Beatriz Gutierrez received the Canadian Prime Minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, at Mexico’s National Palace Honor Gate, where the Defense Secretariat band performed the hymns of both countries.

Although Trudeau and AMLO discussed common issues for the region along with U.S. President Joe Biden, they are expected to deepen discussions on migration and economic cooperation under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) at this meeting.

On Tuesday, Trudeau stressed that his country was generous with Mexico with regard to migration since it implemented a program that grants temporary visas for Mexican workers.

"Trudeau is a great ally of Mexico. Promoting orderly migration is a policy that we must keep forward," AMLO said, stressing that the work visas program benefits about 25.000 Mexicans.

The Canadian Prime Minister, however, had questioned the AMLO administration before for trying to benefit state-owned companies over private oil investments, implicity referring that his decision implies an alleged violation of the USMCA. "Private investment is a way to help Mexico develop and attract investment from Canadian and American companies of this type," Trudeau said recently. AMLO argued that there is no violation to the USMCA since this treaty recognizes Mexico’s sovereignty over oil resources. “There is no reason to continue with the sell-out policy, and the Mexican people can rest assured that this position does not reneged on any USMCA commitments,” he stressed. On Wednesday, Trudeau and AMLO will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding between Mexico’s Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI) and the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) agency.