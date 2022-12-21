AMLO Says Mexico Will Maintain Diplomatic Relations With Peru

The decision is due to the need to protect Mexicans living, working and residing in Peru, said AMLO.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced the decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to maintain diplomatic relations with Peru, even though the American nation expelled the Mexican ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy Conesa.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided not to break off relations, among other things, because we need to maintain our embassy to protect Mexicans who live, work and reside in Peru," said the Mexican president during his morning press conference.

AMLO called the decision of Dina Boluarte's government arbitrary. Mexican Ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy Conesa, was declared persona non grata and was given 72 hours to leave Peruvian territory.

The Mexican authorities have appointed a person in charge of the embassy, said López Obrador, noting that the Mexican embassy continues with its work and that the government will continue to follow developments in Peru.

El presidente @lopezobrador_ lamentó la decisión del gobierno de Perú de nombrar al embajador Pablo Monroy Conesa como “persona non grata".

— Criterio Noticias (@criterio997FM) December 21, 2022

AMLO said that to protect the integrity of the Mexican ambassador and his family, his prompt return to Mexico has been requested.

The arrival in Mexico of former President Pedro Castillo's wife, Lilia Paredes, and their children Arnold and Alondra, who were granted asylum, was confirmed by López Obrador.

Regarding the current situation in Peru, marked by a political and social crisis, AMLO described Boluarte's administration as "a very questioned government." In this sense, he denounced the use of repression in the face of the conflict instead of opting for dialogue and "the democratic method" of early elections.

AMLO criticized "the attitude of the so-called political class, of the economic and political power groups in Peru." The Mexican President accused them of being "those who have maintained that crisis in that country because of their ambitions."