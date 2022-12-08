Mexico Postpones Pacific Alliance Summit Due to Peruvian Crisis

Mexico holds the rotating presidency of the Pacific Alliance this year and is due to pass the baton to Peru at the leaders' summit.

On Wednesday, Mexico announced the postponement of the 17th Summit of the Pacific Alliance after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was impeached by Congress earlier in the day.

"Given the latest events in Peru, we have agreed to postpone the Summit of the Pacific Alliance that was to take place on Dec. 14 in the city of Lima," Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted.

Mexico regrets the developments in the South American country and "hopes for respect for democracy and human rights for the good" of the Peruvian people, he added.

The summit had been rescheduled to take place in Lima, Peru on Dec. 14 in a show of support for Castillo after his nation's Congress barred him from attending the summit originally slated for Nov. 25 in Mexico City.

Founded in 2011, the Pacific Alliance gathers Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, representing the world's eighth-largest economic bloc and eighth-leading exporter.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the Pacific Alliance accounts for 41 percent of the region's GDP, according to data from the bloc.

