At Least One Dead After Train Collision in Mexico City

The Mexico City subway suspended service from Indios Verdes to Guerrera of Line 3 due to the incident.

The Secretary of Government of Mexico City, Martí Batres, confirmed that at least one person died after the train crash registered this Saturday morning, in the La Raza-Potrero intersection of Line 3 of the Mexico City Subway.

The Mexico City Attorney General's Office (FGJ) initiated an investigation after the train crash on Line 3 of the Mexico City Metro.

The agency said that victim assistance cells were sent to the scene, while the Public Prosecutor's Office provided intervention to experts and agents of the Investigation Police.

#NOW#Subway @MetroCDMX trains have collided this morning between stations #Potrero and #LaRaza on Line 3 in #MexicoCity.

Almost every accident and all major fires & closures have taken place during the current administration of @Claudiashein.

— Mexico Times 🇲🇽 (@mexicotimes) January 7, 2023

Batres detailed that the 10 people who were injured have already been taken to hospitals for medical attention.

In addition, he reported that four people were trapped in the structures of the wagons after the impact.

According to Mexico City's Chief of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, the Secretaries of Government, Citizen Security, Comprehensive Risk Management, and the Director of the subway arrived at the scene.