Mexico: Child Migration Grew 9-fold Since January, UNICEF Warns

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday warned that the number of child migrants trying to reach the U.S. has increased nine-fold in Mexico since January 2021.
RELATED:
Cuban Doctors To Arrive in Mexico Once Again
"It broke my heart to see the suffering of so many young children and babies at the Mexico-U.S. border," UNICEF Director for Latin America Jean Gough said.
From January to date, Mexican immigration authorities have reported 3,500 children and adolescents who have attempted to cross the U.S. border.
"The shelters to care for these minors at the Mexican border are overcrowded and they cannot accommodate the growing number of children, adolescents, and families who attempt to migrate north," Gough added.
About 275 Central American migrants seek to reach the border each day. Those who are detected by authorities are confined to shelters while they wait to enter the U.S. or be returned to their countries.
"We are concerned that the living conditions of migrant girls, adolescents, and mothers could further deteriorate," Gough alerted.
This year, the minors who have arrived at the border came mostly from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico. They represent nearly 30 percent of the migrants registered since January, which is a record.