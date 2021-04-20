Mexico: Child Migration Grew 9-fold Since January, UNICEF Warns

The minors who have arrived at the border since January represent nearly 30 percent of the registered migrants.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday warned that the number of child migrants trying to reach the U.S. has increased nine-fold in Mexico since January 2021.

"It broke my heart to see the suffering of so many young children and babies at the Mexico-U.S. border," UNICEF Director for Latin America Jean Gough said.

From January to date, Mexican immigration authorities have reported 3,500 children and adolescents who have attempted to cross the U.S. border.

"The shelters to care for these minors at the Mexican border are overcrowded and they cannot accommodate the growing number of children, adolescents, and families who attempt to migrate north," Gough added.

