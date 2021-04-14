Kamala Harris To Visit Mexico, Guatemala Amid Migration Upsurge

She was appointed by President Biden as coordinator of U.S. affairs with Mexico and Central American nations to curb the influx of illegal immigrants.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday informed that she plans to visit Mexico and Guatemala in the coming days due to the increase of migrants at her country's southern border.

"I will be traveling to these countries to discuss their government's response to the migration crisis," Harris said without specifying dates.

In a meeting with experts in Latin American issues, she said she has no plans to visit the U.S. southern border for now because her mission is to address the underlying causes of the irregular migration.

Last month, Harris was appointed by President Joe Biden as coordinator of U.S. affairs with Mexico and Central American nations to curb the influx of illegal immigrants.

#Mexico | The National Migration Institute reported the rescue of 136 Central American migrants who were kidnapped in Tlaxcala.https://t.co/qSapqBRBkE — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 12, 2021