Mayo Square Mothers March in Tribute to Hebe De Bonafini

Her remains will rest in the same place where a bunch of brave women in white scarves began a fight against state terrorism in 1979.

On Thursday afternoon, the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Association will pay tribute to the memory of its president Hebe de Bonafini, who died on Sunday at the age of 93 in the city of La Plata, Argentina.

The meeting will be preceded by march number 2,328. This is yet another rally that the Mothers have been carrying out tirelessly for 45 years as a way of demanding justice for the thousands of Argentines who disappeared during the Jorge Videla dictatorship (1976-1983).

Grandmothers and mothers such as Josefa de Fiore, Visitación de Loyola, Irene de Chueque, Sara Mrad, and Carmen Arias will be present at the march. Also journalist Demetrio Iramain and Culture Minister Tristan Bauer confirmed their participation in a concentration, which is expected to bring together thousands of Argentines.

“Hebe taught us that the fight is forever. With her powerful legacy, we will continue to raise the white handkerchief as a flag of victory and hope," said Veronica Paodi, the director of the Cultural Space of Our Children (ECUNHI).

The power of the people cannot be bent by even the most brutal regime!

The mothers of Plaza de Mayo proved it!

We express our condolences to the workers of Argentina for the loss of Hebe de Bonafini leader of las Madres de Plaza de Mayo https://t.co/indvQvwJSl — PAME Greece International (@PAME_Greece) November 24, 2022

The tweet reads, "We say goodbye to Hebe de Bonafini, an undisputed reference in the fight for 'Memory, Truth, and Justice' for the 30,000 disappeared. Our country and the world together with the Mothers of Mayo Square."

On Thursday morning, Argentina's Lower House held a minute of silence to remember De Bonafini, a woman who never gave in to intimidation from far-right politicians and officials.

"If Hebe knew one thing, it was that the fight is not a moment but a life choice... She taught us to push the limits of what is possible and encouraged us to continue militating. Hebe never shut up," said Monica Macha, lawmaker of the leftist Front of All.

De Bonafini's remains will rest next to Azucena Villaflor de Vicenti, the first mother of the victims whose ashes are buried in Mayo Square, in the same place where a bunch of brave women in white scarves began a fight for human rights and against state terrorism in 1979.