The defendants were sentenced for the murder of 94 victims in the "Campo de Mayo" military base during the dictatorship rule (1976-1983).

San Martin's Federal Oral Court sentenced five ex Armed Forces' intelligence officers to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity committed between 1978-1980 against members of the guerrilla organization "Motoneros."

The defendants were sentenced for murder with malice aforethought, unlawful deprivation of liberty, and aggravated torment of 94 victims in the "Campo de Mayo" military base, where a clandestine illegal detention center operated.

The judges determined that the five ex-officers will serve the penalty in prison instead of house arrest.

Knows as the "Motoneros' counter-offensive operation", the case had more than 78 hearings and over 250 testimonies from relatives of the victims and witnesses.

Rugbiers were the athletes most murdered by Argentina's dictatorship. "Even after they realized that they’d been singled out to die they did not run."

The defendants allowed crimes in other countries such as Peru, Spain, Brazil, and Bolivia, where military intelligence structures pursued the victims following information obtained through acts of torture.

Between 1979 and 1980, exiled Argentineans returned to the country and funded the "Montoneros" cell to combat the military dictatorship (1976-1983).

The defendants were Juan Firpo (ex-Intelligence Battalion 601 chief), Roberto Dambrosi (former Intelligence Battalion 601 Psychological Activities chief), Marcelo Sixto (ex-Counterintelligence Activities officer), and Campo de Mayo ex-officers Jorge Bano and Eduardo Ascheri.