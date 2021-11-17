Argentina: Huge March Takes Place on Peronist Militancy Day

The followers of the Peronist political current celebrated today the militancy day with a march in the emblematic Plaza de Mayo, which was called by President Alberto Fernández himself.

Political organizations, social movements, and unions remember the traditional date a few steps away from the Casa Rosada, which has great symbolism. It takes place just three days after the general elections. The current government lost the majority in the Senate.

President Fernandez was the only speaker at the meeting, which was promoted by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), one of the largest labor confederations in the country, and was also accompanied by social and labor movements and human rights organizations.

In an attempt to give a sign of unity and support to the Executive in this second stage of his administration and one month before the end of a complex year for the country, thousands of people attended the event. However, the event will have its climax at 15:00, local time.

From social networks, several officials and political figures confirmed their participation. In contrast, others were invited to join by remembering this day of the return to the homeland of General Juan Domingo Perón after almost 18 years of exile after the coup d'état against him.

In the last hours, among several political figures, the general secretary of the Central de Trabajadores de Argentina (CTA), Hugo Yasky, added his call to mobilize today and affirmed that the commemoration has to do with the memory and culture of Peronism.

��AHORA: así está la Plaza de Mayo horas antes de que comience el acto por el día de la Militancia Peronista. Más: https://t.co/kpnPOHDyRd

��@maxifailla pic.twitter.com/rReOE4BBqE — Clarín (@clarincom) November 17, 2021

"The Plaza de Mayo hours before the Peronist Militancy Day ceremony begins."

This was the third mobilization of this kind, after those held on October 17, Loyalty Day, and last October 27, when 11 years after the death of former President Néstor Kirchner took place.

Every year those who identify with the Peronist movement remember that November 17, 1972, at 11:00 local time, when the flight that brought Perón back to his homeland landed.

People from all over the country came at that time to welcome him at the airport on a historic day that has become today the Militancy Day for the followers of the political project he initiated.