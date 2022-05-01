Mothers of Plaza de Mayo’s Struggle Highlighted on Anniversary

A cause in Argentina that seeks to vindicate more than 30,000 people who disappeared during the dictatorship arrives to its 45th anniversary.

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and other members of his Cabinet highlighted on Saturday the bravery and courage of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Association for almost half a century, whose children were taken away from them by the military dictatorship from 1976 to 1983.

The President said that "45 years ago a group of women gathered in the Plaza with the hope of knowing where their children and grandchildren were and with the courage to confront the most atrocious dictatorship. Actions for which the head of state expressed his "most sincere recognition and eternal gratitude" to their struggle for one of the noblest causes in existence.

For her part, Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner extended a message of recognition, in which she said that "today is the 45th anniversary of the first round of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo. Women who faced, in the most absolute solitude, the terror of the dictatorship. An example of unparalleled courage and bravery".

Likewise, the Foreign Minister of the South American nation, Santiago Cafiero, also described the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo as a source of pride for the nation. "Today and always, the people embraces them with love and vindicates the claim for Memory, Truth, and Justice", said the high official.

Meanwhile, this Saturday, the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo stated in a communiqué that they vindicate the revolutionary struggle of their children. They summoned those who supported them in their struggle to remember and embrace those who never stopped fighting.

These events were part of a week in which they have developed several activities of remembrance, and that today had its culmination with a multitudinous concentration in the enclave itself.

As it happened on April 30, 1977, those women who suffered the horrors of the Military Juntas gathered in the vicinity of the Casa Rosada to remember those events and demand justice for the more than 30,000 disappeared, tortured and murdered during those years of dictatorship.