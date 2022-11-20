Hebe de Bonafini, President of Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Dies

The death was confirmed by Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on social networks. Bonafini had been hospitalized for a few days at the Hospital de La Plata.

The president of Madres de Plaza de Mayo, Hebe de Bonafini, died this Sunday at the age of 93, informed sources close to the human rights leader.

"God called you on the day of National Sovereignty, it must not be a coincidence. Simply thank you and goodbye," said Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on her Twitter account.

Mother of two disappeared children, defender and activist of human rights, de Bonafini founded the association Mothers of Plaza de Mayo to make visible the disappearance of people during the last dictatorship in Argentina (1976-1983).

Vivió entre los grandes y ahí permanecerá por la eternidad. #Cuba te abraza y te llevará por siempre en la memoria. Honrar honra. pic.twitter.com/9jfKEOnk4x — Carlos de Céspedes Piedra (@CespedesPiedra) November 20, 2022

She lived among the greats and will remain there for eternity. #Cuba hugs you and will carry you forever in memory.

Bonafini had been discharged on October 13, after having been hospitalized for three days at the Italian Hospital in the city of La Plata for medical check-ups.

The week before her hospitalization, the leader -who was one of the co-founders of Madres de Plaza de Mayo- had led the march that takes place every Thursday, and on that occasion had invited high school students to speak about the school takeovers in the city of Buenos Aires.