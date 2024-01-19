Yemenis Attack US Chemical Ship in Gulf of Aden

The Houthis will continue attacking ships as the Israeli offensive against Gaza continues.

On Friday, the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthi) claimed responsibility for launching a missile attack on a U.S.-owned tanker Chem Ranger in the Gulf of Aden.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that a retaliation to the U.S. and British attacks is inevitable and that any new aggression will not go unpunished. The attacks will continue until a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip is imposed, and the siege is lifted," said Yahya Sarea, Houthi military spokesman.

"Navigation traffic in the Arab and Red Seas will continue to all destinations around the world except for the ports of occupied Palestine, and that the block of Israeli navigation or heading to the ports of occupied Palestine will continue until the ceasefire is achieved and the siege is lifted in the Gaza strip," he added.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to implement their defensive and offensive procedures within the legitimate right of defense of dear Yemen and in confirmation of continued solidarity and support for our steadfast brothers in Gaza," Sarea stressed.

BREAKING| A sea of people is protesting now in Sana'a and other cities across Yemen in solidarity with Gaza and in support of the Houthis' attacks on ships heading to Israel through the Red Sea. pic.twitter.com/YXqEBcWDuU — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2024

Through social network X, however, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) maintained that the two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis failed to hit the Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, U.S.-owned, Greek-operated tanker ship.

“The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship. There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship. The ship has continued underway,” the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) posted on the social network X.

In November 2023, the Houthis declared that they would attack any ship related to Israel in response to the Israeli genocide in Gaza. They then urged other countries to remove their crews from those vessels and not to approach them at sea.

According to CENTCOM, the Houthis have carried out about 30 drone and missile attacks against ships sailing on important trade routes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

