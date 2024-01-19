Saudi-Israel Relations Not to Improve If Gaza War Continues

Saudi Arabia would be willing to recognize Israel if the Palestinian State is created, FM bin Farhan said.

During the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Reema Bandar Al-Saud, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the U.S., confirmed that her country will not continue dialogue with Israel while the military operation against the Palestinian people continues.

She pointed out that it is impossible to continue with the process of normalization of relations between both countries as long as the Israeli offensive in Gaza continues.

However, in the midst of the difficult geopolitical situation that the Middle East is experiencing, Washington is pressuring Riyadh to conclude the "normalization agreement", whose first steps were taken a few weeks before the start of the Al Aqsa Deluge operation that the state Zionist began implementing on October 7, 2023.

In order to continue the normalization process, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman set several conditions, including security guarantees from the White House and help to develop a civilian nuclear program.

Regarding the escalation of tensions in the Arab region and the fear of its expansion, the Saudi Arabian diplomat expressed her deep concern about a path that could return all countries in the area “to the Stone Age.”

During the Davos meeting, the Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, acknowledged that his government is open to the possibility of establishing relations with Israel.

However, he also insisted on the fulfillment of preconditions such as a ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

This senior Saudi official pointed out the lack of real signs from the Zionist government of approaching its strategic objectives.