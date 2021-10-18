Massacre in Antioquia, Colombia: 5 Dead, Including 3 Venezuelans

According to Indepaz, the South American country has registered 76 massacres so far this year.

The governor of Antioquia, Anibal Gaviria, confirmed the perpetration of a new massacre in Colombia this Sunday. This time, the event occurred in the Antioquian municipality of Betania, leaving five people dead.

According to the authorities who responded to the incident after the community reported the incident, of the five dead, at least three were Venezuelan. However, they stopped actions in the area after finding a grenade that had not been detonated.

Local authorities say that the paramilitary group known as Clan del Golfo, led by José Sierra Regino, alias "Ferney," who died last week in Amalfí, is mobilized in Antioquia in operations commanded by the National Police and members of the Attorney General's Office.

According to the Institute for Development and Peace (Indepaz), after confirming this new massacre, 76 have been perpetrated in Colombia so far this year. The organization demands the integral presence of the Colombian State in compliance with the Peace Agreements agreed in 2016.

Se confirma Masacre en Betania.

Seria la 76 en el 2021.

5 personas asesinadas (Tres venezolanos y dos colombianos).



Se exige presencia integral del Estado y cumplimiento del acuerdo de paz https://t.co/uB3J2xubiH — �� �� �� �� �� �� ​�� (@Indepaz) October 17, 2021

"Massacre in Betania confirmed. It would be the 76th in 2021. Five people were killed (3 Venezuelans and 2 Colombians). Comprehensive presence of the State and compliance with the peace agreement is demanded."

Human Rights organizations and defenders criticized that Governor Gaviria Correa refers to the fact as "multiple homicides," which hides the systematic extermination of social leaders and reincorporated members of the peace process.

The most recent massacre registered by Indepaz in the department took place two weeks ago in the municipality of Anorí and resulted in four fatalities.