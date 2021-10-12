US and Colombia Seek a Military Conflict Against Venezuela

The Duque administration has been deliberately spreading false information aimed at depicting Venezuela as "a real threat to the entire continent."

On Monday, the Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations Samuel Moncada denounced that the United States and Colombia are creating the conditions to justify a military aggression against his country.

To achieve this, Colombian officials have been deliberately spreading false information according to which Venezuela harbors illegal armed organizations linked to international drug trafficking, seeks to acquire Russian or Iranian weapons, and constitutes "a real threat to the entire continent," as the Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez dared to affirm on April 9.

Using this sort of irresponsible and unfounded political discourse, Colombia’s President Ivan Duque asked the United States to declare Venezuela as a state sponsoring terrorism.

"The four main spokesmen of the Colombian State and its military chain of command systematically try to involve Venezuela in the long internal war in Colombia... The authorities of the Colombian State are convinced that the repetition of a false warmongering narrative is sufficient argument to prepare an aggression against Venezuela,” the Bolivarian ambassador stressed.

The attacks against Venezuela, however, are not limited to verbal statements, which also seek to hinder the process of dialogue that President Nicolas Maduro’s administration maintains with sectors of the Venezuelan opposition in Mexico.

Caracas has demanded an apology from the EU high commissioner after he admitted that Brussels’ team will not be impartial. https://t.co/oIg7DYd15a — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) October 11, 2021

For years, senior officials from Colombia and the United States have promoted military actions, terrorist attacks and the use of mercenaries on the air and maritime border of Venezuela.

“From January 2019 to September 2021, at least ninety sorties by U.S. military aircraft have been registered in Venezuelan airspace. They had clear intentions to increase tensions between the two countries and provoke an incident that would justify an armed attack against Venezuela's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Moncada recalled in the letter addressed to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Besides being functional to the U.S. geopolitical strategy, the Colombian actions and statements have another immediate purpose: to hide President Duque's economic and political failure.

“The Colombian government is convinced that it can export its internal war to Venezuela with the help of the United States so as to achieve three objectives simultaneously: first, to exempt its responsibility for the failure of the Peace process; second, to prevent the electoral and peaceful work of the democratic opposition in Colombia; and third, to overthrow the constitutional government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” Moncada pointed out.