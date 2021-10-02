Antioquia Department Records Massacre Number 75 in Colombia

In Colombia, the Sumapaz Foundation reported the murder of four people in a new massacre perpetrated in the Anori municipality in the Antioquia department on Saturday.
Sumapaz informed that the victims' identities have not been revealed yet; however, one of them was a Peace Accord's signatory.
In Anori, there is a Territorial Space for Training and Reincorporation (ETCR) where ex-Colombian Revolutionary Army combatants (FARC) are prepared to reintegrate into civil life.
It is the tenth massacre to be registered in Antioquia so far this year.
Local authorities held that the crimes might be committed by the dissidents of the 36th Front of the FARC, who confused the victims with members of the Gulf Clan.
Colombia's Institute for Peace and Development Studies (Indepaz) has indicated that 258 people have died in the massacres perpetrated so far this year.
The departments with the highest rate of violence are Cauca (13 massacres and 43 dead), Antioquia (ten massacres and 36 killed), Valle del Cauca (nine massacres and 38 victims), and Nariño (seven massacres and 27 dead).