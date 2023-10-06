Manuel Zelaya Denounces 7 Coup Attempts in Honduras

"We have more conviction to remain firm in the anti-imperialist, anti-patriarchal, and anti-capitalist struggle,” the former Honduran President stressed.

On Friday, Honduras' Former President Manuel Zelaya denounced that the Honduran conservatives have attempted at least seven coups against President Xiomara Castro.

“In the last 21 months, President Castro has led our country maintaining her principles and values and without giving an inch or a second in the face of immense and permanent attacks. We have overcome, defused and dismantled over seven coup attempts,” he said.

This leftist leader was the victim of a coup d'état in 2009, which did not allow him to complete his mandate and forced him to leave the country for several months as an exile.

“The attacks are becoming stronger. Nevertheless, every day we have more solidarity and conviction to remain firm in Latin America's anti-imperialist, anti-patriarchal, and anti-capitalist struggle,” Zelaya stressed.

He also mentioned that Honduras continues to defend the integrity of the Cuban people and demand that Washington remove Cuba from the list of States sponsoring terrorism.

Zelaya highlighted international solidarity against the U.S. blockade to the Venezuelan people, who “remain firm and inspire us just like people from other latitudes of the world.”

His statements were made during the 27th International Seminar “Parties and a New Society” organized by the Mexican Labor Party.