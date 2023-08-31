Opposition Boycotts Election of Prosecutors in Honduras: Castro

The Attorney General and Assistant Attorney General must be elected by a vote of at least 86 out of 128 legislators in order to assume their five-year terms on Sept. 1.

On Wednesday, Honduran President Xiomara Castro said the parliamentary opposition is boycotting the appointment of the attorney general and deputy attorney.

"The National Congress, made up of a majority of politicians who oppose my mandate, boycotts the appointment of the candidates for Attorney General and Assistant Attorney who were best evaluated by the Opinion Commission," Castro said.

Her complaint was made minutes after the election of the new prosecutors was postponed due to the lack of agreements between the main benches in Parliament.

Parliament President Luis Redondo reported that the session called for this Wednesday would not take place and called another session for Thursday at 11:00 local time.

At a mass rally in the capital, President Xiomara calls on Hondurans to guard against new coup attempts.



"I'm forced to denounce before the world the conspiracy organized by the mafias and organized crime elites with the drug trafficking structure, to overthrow my government." pic.twitter.com/ze6LIiZsDR — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 30, 2023

"We continue to talk with different groups to achieve the necessary consensus for the election of the new authorities of the Attorney General's Office," Redondo said, explaining that the session was suspended to have time to achieve "agreements" in a parliament in which the ruling Freedom and Refoundation Party does not have a majority.

The election of the authorities of the Attorney General's Office is being closely monitored by social organizations, which have called for transparency to generate trust among citizens.

