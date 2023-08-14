Attack on a Bus Leaves Two Hondurans Dead and Six Injured

Marathon fans were attacked while returning from Tegucigalpa to their club headquarters in San Pedro Sula.

On Sunday, armed men attacked a bus carrying fans of the Marathon soccer team, leaving two citizens dead and six people injured.

Marathon fans were attacked while returning from Tegucigalpa to their club headquarters in San Pedro Sula, National Police spokesman Edgardo Barahona said.

The two fans died Sunday night from shots at the Santa Teresa de Comayagua Hospital, where the other people who were injured are hospitalized. The deceased have been identified as Denis Lopez (30) and Jose Amaya (43).

The bus was attacked by armed men traveling in two trucks, Barahona said, adding that Honduran police are investigating the incident.

"The police arrived in the area to take the first clues at the crime scene and then coordinate the removal of the body with forensic medicine. The officers also began an operation to find the whereabouts of the attackers," the local newspaper Tiempo reported.

"The Security Secretary spokesperson mentioned that the authorities are following the trail of two people who were traveling in a van and who were allegedly involved in the shooting," local outlet STN Honduras reported.

This tragic event occurred after a soccer match in which Motagua defeated Marathon 3-0. Attacks and clashes between team bars, with a balance of deaths and injuries, are frequent in some stadiums in Honduras.