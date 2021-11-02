Main Milestones in the Nicaraguan Elections

On Wednesday, M&R Consultant Company will publish the latest national poll on the vote intention. The electoral campaign will end.

On Nov. 7, at least 4 million Nicaraguans will go to the polls to elect the president, vice president, 90 national lawmakers, and 20 representatives to the Central American Parliament for the 2022-2027 term.

In these elections the competing parties are the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Nicaragua's Constitutional Liberal Party (PLC), Christian Road (CCN), Liberal Alliance Party (ALN), the Independent Liberal Party (PLI) and the Alliance for the Republic Party (APRE). Below is the timetable of the main moments of these elections:

May 4: the Parliament approved reforms to the Electoral Law, thanks to which the Voting Receiving Boards (JRV) will comply with gender equity principles. Women will chair 50 percent of the JRV, and men will chair 50 percent of them. If the authorities number of a board is odd, women will head 50 percent plus one of the JRV.

The new Electoral Law replaced the figure of "international observer" with "electoral companion." It also determined that the Organization of American States (OAS), the European Union (EU), and the American Carter Center observers will not intervene in these elections.

Sept. 10: the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) published the list of presidential candidates: Daniel Ortega (FSLN), Marcelo Montiel (ALN), Mauricio Orue (PLI), Walter Eden (PLC), Guillermo Ozorno (CCN), and Gerson Gutierrez (APRE).

They inaugurated the new Potable Water System in the City of Rivas ����, it consisted of the installation of 33 km of pipes, 2 Vitrified Steel Tanks, intake work in Lake Cocibolca and Water Treatment Plant, allowing 1,500 jobs #Nicaragua pic.twitter.com/OnO629bpDi — colvert matamoros ���� (@collvermat) November 2, 2021

Sept. 25: the election campaign begins 35 days after the date scheduled at the request of the political organizations involved in the electoral process and the Health Ministry recommendations to halt COVID-19 contagions. Due to the pandemic, most of the candidates' campaigns will also run online.

Oct. 28: the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) delivered credentials of the officials who will audit the results of the voting receiving boards.

Oct. 31: the 13,459 members of the voting receiving boards took possession of their positions.

Nov. 3: Nicaraguan M&R Consultant Company will publish the latest national poll on the vote intention. The electoral campaign will end.

Nov. 7: citizens will cast their vote and the CSE will publish the elections' preliminary results.

Nov. 5 to Nov. 18: parties may lodge appeals challenging the results.

Nov. 19 to Nov. 24: the CSE will take to process the filed appeals.

Nov. 25: the CSE will officially proclaim the elected authorities.

January and February 2022: elected authorities will take office.