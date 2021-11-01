Nicaraguan Authorities Finalize Pre-Election Preparations

The Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) of Nicaragua has finished readying the organizational terrain for the general elections on November 7th.

This was confirmed by the president of CSE, Judge Brenda Rocha, in statements to Nicaraguan public television.

Rocha stressed that free and sovereign elections belong to all the people of Nicaragua.

"All the actions on the calendar from the beginning of May to date were carried out in coordination with the political parties and alliances, as established by law," she stressed.

#Nicaragua | El Consejo Supremo Electoral (CSE) de Nicaragua, concluyó este 01 de noviembre, la elaboración de las Maletas Electorales, las que serán trasladadas a los 3,106 Centros de Votación (CV), habilitados para las Elecciones Generales del próximo 07 de noviembre del 2021. pic.twitter.com/vhuwESawgC — JP+ (@jpmasespanol) November 1, 2021

"The Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) of Nicaragua concluded this November 1st the elaboration of the electoral briefcases, which will be taken to the 3,106 Voting Centers (CV), authorized for the General Elections of next November 7th, 2021."

Rocha referred to the accompaniment role to be carried out by the National Council of Universities (CNU), which has participated in these tasks since 2004, and indicated that around 180 international collaborators would join the CNU staff.

Rocha also pointed out that the electoral campaign of the parties and alliances will conclude next Wednesday and stressed compliance with the health safety measures agreed between the CSE and the Ministry of Health by the leading organizations in the electoral process and also compliance with the Code of Ethics for elections.