Maduro: Uruguay, Paraguay's Presidents Scared to Talk Democracy

During the inauguration of the 17th International Book Fair of Venezuela (Filven) at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas, President Nicolás Maduro said that the presidents of Paraguay Mario Abdo Benítez and Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou "are afraid of a public debate on democracy in Latin America."

"They are afraid of me, I challenged them to a debate wherever they want, to a debate on the destiny of Latin America. Revolution versus neoliberalism."

He commented that the presidents refused to share an open dialogue on democracy, after the debate proposal made by the Venezuelan leader during the VI Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) held on Saturday, September 18 in Mexico City.

"We deeply believe in the dialogue of a diversity of opinions, and I say to the President of Paraguay: set the date, place and time for a debate on democracy, in Paraguay, in Venezuela and in Latin America. We are ready to give it, you set the place," he said.