Bolsonaro's Follies Attack All Humankind: President Maduro

Last week, the Brazilian President hinted that those vaccinated against COVID-19 are at risk of contracting AIDS.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro rejected President Jair Bolsonaro's statements against COVID-19 vaccines.

"Bolsonaro said something stupid... he said that vaccines against coronavirus cause AIDS," Maduro recalled and stressed that the far-right politician's "follies" are aggressions against the Brazilian people and humankind.

"Instead of governing and serving his people, Bolsonaro speaks ill of Venezuela every day," the Bolivarian leader pointed out, adding that his mismanagement of the pandemic caused over 605,000 deaths in Brazil.

On Oct. 21, the Brazilian president hinted that those vaccinated against COVID-19 are at risk of contracting AIDS. As a result of these statements, YouTube suspended his account for seven days and his videos were removed from Facebook and Instagram.

Brazil’s Senate committee recommends President Jair Bolsonaro to face a series of criminal charges for his government's Covid-19 response. Journalist Brian Mier has more from Sao Paulo pic.twitter.com/pnyuIq7eJx — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 27, 2021

This week, the Senate commission that investigated the pandemic's mismanagement accused Bolsonaro of "crimes against humanity" and asked that his accounts be permanently suspended from all social networks because he spreads fake news about COVID-19.

Besides demanding that the President retract his statements, the Brazilian lawmakers decided to send their resolutions to the Supreme Court, which has been investigating Bolsonaro in a previous case of fake news.

"The President is a 'serial killer' who has a death compulsion... with that last statement on AIDS, he clearly shows he has no respect for life," Senator Renan Calheiros stressed.