President Nicolas Maduro Receives ICC Prosecutor Karim AA Khan

This meeting was framed in the strong commitment and maximum respect for the ICC that Venezuela has as one of the first signatories of the Rome Statute.

At the Miraflores Palace in Caracas on Monday morning, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro received the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim A.A. Khan QC, to inaugurate the three-day agenda in which it is planned to hold meetings with the authorities and interested parties.

Within the framework of the meeting, President Maduro thanked the Prosecutor for having devoted himself to getting to know the Venezuela case in depth and for his willingness to meet in situ with the national authorities in the spirit of cooperation with the ICC.

This meeting was framed in the strong commitment and maximum respect for the ICC that Venezuela has as one of the first signatories of the Rome Statute. Venezuela is willing to build bridges to establish a positive cooperation dialogue.