Maduro Stresses Need To Boost Colombia-Venezuela Trade

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday that Venezuela and Colombia must become a powerful base to boost production to meet the needs of both peoples.

"We have to turn Colombia and Venezuela into a powerful productive base to satisfy the needs of our peoples, of fair trade, which will lead us to prosperity, to peace and to the perpetual union of Colombia and Venezuela," he said in the program With Maduro+ broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

"The peace and the perpetual union of Colombia and Venezuela is being built today by laying powerful economic foundations," Maduro said. He was referring to the Colombia-Venezuela macro business meeting held at the Tamanaco Hotel in Caracas, between September 25 and 28.

He said that the event was a great achievement as a result of the joint work between both nations to open the doors of the border, trade and investment.

#EnVivo �� | “Tenemos que convertir a Colombia y Venezuela en una base poderosa de producción, de satisfacción de necesidades, de comercio justo que nos lleve a la prosperidad, que nos lleve a la paz y a la unión perpetua entre Colombia y Venezuela”, enfatizó el mandatario… pic.twitter.com/g68R9vgOfR — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) October 2, 2023

The tweet reads, "We have to turn Colombia and Venezuela into a powerful base of production, of satisfaction of needs, of fair trade that will lead us to prosperity, that will lead us to peace and perpetual union between Colombia and Venezuela," emphasized the national president Nicolas Maduro.

According to the president, more than 1,200 business meetings were held at the event, attended by 900 companies, 530 from Colombia and 410 from Venezuela.

"These are good indications that we are on the right path, to advance economic and trade relations between Colombia and Venezuela," Maduro said.

The Colombia-Venezuela Business Macro-Roundtable 2023 was aimed at establishing strategic relations in 16 fundamental productive sectors to supply the basic needs of the population and contribute to the economic and trade development of both countries.