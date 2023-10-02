Venezuela Legislator Rodriguez Demands to Halt US Sanctions

Currently, 30 countries are experiencing the enforcement of 26,162 arbitrary sanctions imposed Washington and its allies.

On Monday, Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, demanded an end to unilateral U.S. sanctions as part of the progress toward a multipolar world.

This call came during the Russia-Latin America Parliamentary Conference in Moscow, where he underscored the potential strength of Latin American legislatures in identifying common ground to combat unilateral coercive measures, which are assaults on nations.

"The era of the world's policeman has passed. The times of hegemony are no longer conceivable in the 21st century for humanity," Rodriguez emphasized.

The Bolivarian lawmaker stated that nations are growing stronger in pursuit of a multipolar world and the establishment of an international order based on independence of judgment.

He also stressed that the so-called "sanctions" are, in reality, unconventional warfare measures, describing them as "a true scourge against humanity and real bombs that not only claim lives but also undermine the well-being that a people have worked hard to create. They attack the right to healthcare, technology, development, nutrition, culture, and education."

Currently, 30 countries are experiencing the enforcement of 26,162 arbitrary sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies. This policy affects 28 percent of the world population.

Venezuela has fallen victim to over 900 unilateral coercive measures, Rodriguez recalled, explaining that these sanctions have targeted "the lifeblood of our economy and the well-being we have staunchly defended for our people."

"Sanctions have caused considerable harm, but they have not achieved their goal. Venezuela has resisted, continues to resist, and will persevere in triumphing over this assault on our people's lives," Rodriguez stressed.

