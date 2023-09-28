Venezuela Fosters Internet Access and Fiber Optics Expansion

“We must believe in our people's human, scientific, professional, and intellectual capabilities,” President Maduro said

On Wednesday, President Nicolas Maduro instructed the creation of alliances to expand Internet coverage and bring fiber optic links to over three million Venezuelan homes.

The Bolivarian leader highlighted the need to develop technologies during the inauguration of the First International Telecommunications Fair in Venezuela (FITELVEN 2023).

Maduro called on public institutions such as the Transport Ministry and the State Railway Institute, and the companies EDC Network, National Telephone Company of Venezuela, and Caracas Metro Systems to participate in the provision of this service.

“We must believe in the human, scientific, professional and intellectual capabilities of our people in telecommunications, an engine that drives the scientific, technological, material and spiritual development of our beloved Venezuela,” he said.

The Venezuelan President also urged companies to support the implementation of the Internet in schools with the intention of benefiting the 20,000 educational centers nationwide, of which 14,000 are already enjoying the service.

Maduro recalled that the number of private companies that provide internet service in his country has increased by 133 percent since 2017.

To further promote telecommunications in this South American nation, the Bolivarian leader announced policies such as measures to exempt telecommunications companies from import taxes for a period of one year.