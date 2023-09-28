Venezuela Reiterates the Truth About Essequibo Before Diplomats

Venezuelan statements on the Essequibo issue do not constitute a threat to "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana," Foreign Affairs Minister Gil explained.

On Wednesday, the Government of Venezuela made a presentation on the historical truth of Essequibo before the diplomats accredited in this South American country.

"In compliance with instructions from President Nicolas Maduro, we held an information day with the diplomatic corps accredited in Venezuela to expose the current situation and the historical truth that assists Venezuela in the territorial controversy over the territory of Essequibo", Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil said.

This senior official also indicated that Venezuela rejected Guyana's claims of trying to manipulate the official statements issued by the Bolivarian government regarding the controversy with Essequibo.

More specifically, Gil pointed out that the Venezuelan statements on the issue of Essequibo "do not constitute in any way a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana."

Furthermore, Venezuela stressed its willingness to draw up a roadmap framed in the 1966 Geneva Agreement in order to reach a peaceful resolution to the territorial controversy.

The Bolivarian diplomats also ratified their willingness to participate in a high-level meeting promoted by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) with the objective of continuing with the negotiations provided for in the Geneva Agreement in "an atmosphere of friendship, mutual respect, and neighborliness."

On September 25, President Maduro warned of the intentions of the United States and its allies to seize the natural wealth of Essequibo. He also urged to resume direct dialogue with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

