Maduro Chairs Preparatory Meeting for Bicentennial Congress

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, chaired this Friday a preparatory meeting of the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the World.

More than 1,200 delegates representing different popular and social movements from Latin America and Asia, Europe, and North America participated in the meeting virtually.

Convened for June 21-24 of this year, the Congress will be dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the victory of the Battle of Carabobo, which, according to President Maduro, "culminated a journey of 11 years of war for the independence of Venezuela."

The congress will be "for freedom, and the unity and solidarity of the peoples," Maduro added, informing that more than forty chapters of social movements have expressed interest in participating.

These movements are led by members of the working class, feminists, gender-diverse people, indigenous peoples, Afro-Venezuelans, and many more.

In the meeting, Maduro recalled the legacy of Commander Hugo Chávez, former President of Venezuela and leader of the Bolivarian Revolution. He also thanked Russia, China, Iran, India, Turkey, and Cuba for their support in the face of the health crisis, as their support will allow the meeting of the peoples to be held with safe sanitary protocols.

During the virtual meeting, messages were sent by the Sao Paulo Forum, Monica Valente, and executive director of Black Lives Matter in Oklahoma, Sheri Dickerson, among other social leaders and intellectuals from around the world.