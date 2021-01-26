Maduro Invites International Organizations To Witness Elections

During a meeting with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the president reiterated that all international organizations are invited to witness Venezuelan democracy.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro invited the European Union on Monday to observe the governor's elections in 2021.

During a meeting with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the president reiterated that all international organizations are invited to witness Venezuelan democracy. Maduro foresees a victory of his party PSUV after progressive forces regained the parliament's majority from the opposition on December 6, 2020.

Venezuela está más fuerte desde el punto de vista constitucional y de sus instituciones, que están cada vez mejor estructuradas. Sin embargo, no podemos cansarnos ni rendirnos, debemos mantenernos en lucha permanente por la defensa soberana de la Patria. pic.twitter.com/FbBMyo4WDI — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 26, 2021

"Venezuela is stronger from the constitutional point of view and from the point of view of its institutions, which are increasingly better structured. However, we cannot get tired or give up; we must keep ourselves in a permanent struggle for the sovereign defense of the Homeland."

On January 6, 2021, the European Union announced that the block no longer recognizes opposition politician Juan Guaido as Venezuelan's interim president following the parliament's instauration. Last year, the international observers who monitored the parliamentary elections urged the European Union, Canada, and the U.S. to recognize the democratic results.

On the other hand, Venezuelan authorities expect the visit of a commission from the United Nations to study the impact of the U.S. blockade on the South American nation.