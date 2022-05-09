Macron: Ukraine’s Accession to the EU Would Take Long

On Monday, the French President commented on the fact that Ukraine's accession to the European Union may take many years.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he considers Ukraine's elevation to the European Union would take many years.

Macron said that Ukraine is already a member of the European family, saying, "we know that the EU accession process can take many years or even decades." He proposed the creation of a European political community that could accept it into its ranks to speed Ukraine's participation in European affairs.

According to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, the decision on acceptance for Kiev candidate status will be released in June, adding that the bloc is in await for the second part of Ukraine’s questionnaire on admission.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ported on his Twitter account that Ukraine officials have already submitted the second part of the questionnaire to Brussels, saying the first part of the document was presented last April 17.

Ukraine's official membership to NATO has some steps to follow: the European Commission's recommendation to the European Council to launch negotiations on admission to the. Further, Ukraine would have to engage European negotiators on a set of conditions or "negotiation chapters" that it must accomplish.

The membership process could take many years; it can even take from years to an indefinitely long period.