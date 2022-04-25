France: Macron Re-Elected as President, What's Next?

French incumbent Emmanuel Macron of the Republic on the March Party was re-elected in the second runoff of the presidential election celebrated on Sunday, April 24. He defeated his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen of the National Rally Party.

According to the results revealed by the French Interior Ministry on Sunday night, the re-elected French President won the elections with 58.54 percent of the vote. In comparison, his rival obtained 41.46 percent of the votes. Some experts consider that the 44-year-old Macron will be facing some challenges during his second period as France President, both inside and outside the country.

Referring to the domestic level, the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine has sharpened France's Consumer Price Index, resulting in further social divisions. At the international level, the main question remains to be if Macron could continue to push for European strategic autonomy during the remainder of France's EU presidency with the influence of the U.S.

On the other hand, France's far-right wing has lost for a third time the presidential elections. Le Pen's family is the founder of France's far-right wing, and this year, Marine Le Pen lost again, while she feels that "the result itself is a resounding victory." "Millions of our compatriots have chosen the national camp and change. I extend my deepest gratitude to those who trusted me in the first round and to those who, by the millions, joined us in the second," said Le Pen during his speech after the results were revealed.

During his presidential campaign, Macron had said that he had intentions of governing with a different point of view, with an ambitious political project for the next five years. He had said that France needed "a different method, a way of doing things at the more local level," referring to the most modest; at the time he announced some social measures to be carried out "urgently" from the beginning of his second term of mandate.

Among the measures, he included improving the purchasing power of the French people and reducing the taxes by about 16 billion U.S. dollars per year. He seeks to continue his reform by increasing the legal retirement age to 65 "gradually by 2030."