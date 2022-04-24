France: Emmanuel Macron Re-elected for President 2022-27 Term

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Emmanuel Macron obtained re-election as president of France for a second term (2022-2027).
French President Emmanuel Macron (Republic on the March) has defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen (National Rally) by a comfortable margin in the second runoff of elections that took place this Sunday. The President re-elect won with a 58.5 percent lead, while his rival acheived a 41.2 percent.
The president re-elect received a downpour of support from other European counterparts and leaders.
The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, congratulated Macron on his re-election.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered her congratulations to the French leader, expressing the hope to continue "our excellent cooperation."
European Council President Charles Michel, chipped in his congratulations for Macron at 8:04pm. "A warm bravo, dear Emmanuel Macron," Michel tweeted. "In this troubled time, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed for a more sovereign and more strategic European Union. We can count on France five more years."
"The victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election is great news for all of Europe," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said in a statement.
Emmanuel Macron, "your constituents also sent a strong commitment to Europe today. I am pleased that we will continue our good cooperation!" German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted.
In addition, the British prime minister tweeted his congratulations to Macron.
Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.
French citizens began to go to the polls this Sunday in the second and final round to choose, between the centrist leader Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen, for president of the country for the period 2022-2027.