France Calls To Set the 'European Political Community'

“Since the joining process to the EU takes several years, we need to give some hope in the short-term to democratic European countries wanting to share our values,” Macron stated.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed the creation of the "European Political Community" so that Ukraine and other countries can find a "space of cooperation" while their full membership in the European Union (EU) is being processed.

“Since the joining process to the EU takes several years, we need to give some hope in the short-term to democratic European countries wanting to share our values,” stated Macron, whose country currently holds the temporary EU Presidency.

After Russia launched its special defensive military operation in Ukrainian territory, President Volodimir Zelenski called for his country’s immediate accession to the EU. The EU authorities, however, reacted cautiously to this request, which they stressed will imply a complex process.

“Formally recognizing this request is essential since it responds to the historical obligation to organize our continent from a political point of view,” Macron said, recalling that Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Turkey currently hold the status of formal candidates for EU accession.

While the European Union condemns the Palestinian curriculum for allegedly containing incitement, it blatantly ignores the Israeli curriculum that incites violence and racism and promotes hate speech toward the Palestinians.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/zuJiyBB3NW — May Alattar (@MayAlattar2) May 9, 2022

This new and parallel organization “would allow democratic European nations… to find a new space for political cooperation, security, cooperation in energy, transport, investment, infrastructure, the movement of people,” he said, adding that "joining it would not necessarily prejudge future EU membership... Nor would it be closed to those who left it.”

Macron also called to reform the EU fundamental treaties so that the bloc’s institutions extend their powers to areas in which they are currently limited, such as defense or public health.

Besides suggesting that the leaders of European countries take a position on this matter as soon as possible, he warned that peace in Ukraine will have to be achieved without humiliating Russia. "This conflict will not end through negations or exclusions, but with a consensual bilateral dialogue," thre French president pointed out.