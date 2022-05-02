France-Cuba: US Openly Violates International Law

The France-Cuba Association denounced the US for using democracy and human rights to justify excluding Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela from the IX Summit of the Americas.

The organization has called Washington's behavior unacceptable, pointing out the double standards of the U.S., which is a country that openly violates international democracy and human rights, the association said.

According to the association, Washington ratifies its policy of unilateral sanctions against those nations that refuse to obey its mandates with this measure. In this regard, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also denounced a week ago the intention of the US to exclude Cuba from the forum to be held the week of June 6-10 in Los Angeles, California.

The Summit will be centered on "Building a sustainable, resilient and equitable future" for the continent. It is an occasion to address the challenges and opportunities shared by the region.



Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols has deemed invitations to Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela unlikely; however, they have not been released yet.

The France-Cuba association denounced the stubbornness of the U.S. in claiming the role of the supreme judge in democracy and human rights to exclude Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the IX Summit of the Americas.

The blockade imposed on the Cuban people for more than half a century was also condemned by the organization, which said that Washington continues with this aggression in violation of international law even though most nations worldwide and the Americans themselves stand against it.

France Cuba rejected the new U.S. action against Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, as well as its pressure on other governments to keep silent regarding the manipulation it is using as part of its objective to exclude them from the IX Summit of the Americas.