MDA Poll Puts Lula Ahead in Brazilian Runoff Election

In all scenarios, the new MDA poll shows a lead of close to six percentage points for leftist candidate Luis Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to the survey conducted by the MDA institute commissioned by the National Transportation Confederation (CNT), the leader of the Workers' Party (PT), Lula has 53.5 percent. In contrast, the right-wing candidate of the Liberal Party (PL), Jair Bolsonaro has 46.5 percent taking into account the valid votes (excluding blank votes, null votes, abstention and undecided).

Based on the total vote calculation, Lula has 48.1 percent of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro has 41.8 when the names of the candidates are presented to the respondents (stimulated poll).

On the other hand, without names being presented (spontaneous poll) Lula totaled 46.4 percent, against 40.6 percent for Bolsonaro.

The survey registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) with code BR 05514/2022 interviewed 2 002 people between October 14 and 16. The margin of error is + or - 2.2 percentage points.

The Brazilian run-off election is scheduled for October 30. In the first round, Lula won with 57.2 million votes or 48.4 percent, and Bolsonaro came second with 51.07 million votes or 43.2 percent.